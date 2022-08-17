LETTER: Reject continued tax levy funding

Is it really necessary to ask for the same tax levy funding when the University of Illinois Extension-McLean County already has in excess of $2 million dollars in reserve? In 1991 the County Board approved a tax levy up to 5 cents on every dollar. Extension has used no more than 2.5 cents per dollar since that time.

Local Democrats are crying ‘foul’ and blaming Republicans on the McLean County Board for standing up and saying "no" to the continuation of the 2.5 cents per dollar assessment when there is already $2.7 million in reserves. I’m sure I heard Gordy Ropp (the man who bled 4-H green) roll over in his grave when I read that headline because nothing could be further from the truth.

Republicans are simply asking the U of I Extension-McLean County to spend down the over $2 million in tax payer funds they already have before they ask for more.

As a 4-H leader, I am thankful and appreciative the local extension office has waived program fees for 4-H members annual enrollment the last two years. However, the tradeoff seems unequitable as 4-H members are now required to pay for their own project books. Something which has never been done before, adversely affecting 4-H families with more than one participant or interested in taking more than one project.

To think the University of Illinois would even have the audacity to ask for the continuation of the levy in these days and times is shameful. I would encourage dissenting members of the McLean County Board to gather a few more facts and ask a few more questions before making blatant statements which simply are not true.

Diana Ropp, Normal