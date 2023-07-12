As the voice of Illinois’ fuel and retail industry, I have seen firsthand the consequences of misguided regulation and the ripple effect these efforts have on the businesses and consumers that rely on the petroleum products that power our economy.

Petroleum products are essential to everyday life across the globe. However, the EPA is pushing regulations that impose significant compliance costs on the energy supply chain and ultimately increase costs for consumers. The latest example is the agency’s proposal to tighten the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) for Particulate Matter (PM) 2.5. The NAAQS PM2.5 rewrite is particularly aggravating because there are significant parts of the U.S. that are still in nonattainment of the current standards.

Our industry is committed to being a world leader in air quality standards through constant innovation and technological advancements. The collective effort by our members to be as efficient and sustainable as possible is one of the main reasons that PM2.5 levels in the United States dropped by an astounding 44% between 2000 and 2020.

Unfortunately, the federal government is neglecting the contributions the American business community has made to help the U.S. achieve a balance between environmental protection and economic growth. Piling on additional federal regulations only serves to increase costs for businesses and consumers and make us more reliant on foreign nations with lower air quality standards.

As inflation remains high and our economic outlook becomes more precarious, the last thing the government should be doing is advancing rules and policies that put further upward pressure on energy prices. We call on the EPA to reverse course on its NAAQS PM2.5 proposal.

Josh Sharp, CEO

Illinois Fuel & Retail Association