LETTER: Reelect Jackson to county board

I am writing in support of the re-election of Chuck Erickson to the McLean County Board. I have known Chuck personally and professionally for many years now. He truly has the heart of a servant. We need more of that in this era of candidates running for the sole purpose of building a political resume.

Personally, I know him to be person who looks out for the people around him. This includes his love for his dog, Shakira, who he would do anything for. Politically, it was Chuck who led the charge several years ago to end using a gas chamber to euthanize animals at the McLean County Animal Control. Professionally, as an attorney, I have seen him handle legal matters with professionalism and caring that not all attorneys give. We need his intellect, compassion and can do attitude on the county board. Please join me in supporting Chuck Erickson for re-election to the McLean County Board.