LETTER: Red Cross must change procedures

The American Red Cross does good on multiple levels in our society. Two areas that come to mind are disaster relief and blood collection.

In the area of blood collection, however, it is stuck in the last century and this is hurting the American public.

The Pantagraph recently ran a story detailing a Red Cross plea for blood.

I responded to that plea but was denied the opportunity to donate because of Red Cross’s outdated donation protocol.

I have hereditary hemochromatosis, a genetic issue that causes too much iron to accumulate in the body. As many as one in 200 Americans have this but many don’t know it because our medical system generally doesn’t test for it.

I take controlled bleeds (phlebotomies) approximately every 56 days to keep my iron levels normal. I am on what is called ‘maintenance.’ As such, I am the perfect fit for a blood donor.

The FDA for years has allowed donations by people like me. ImpactLife (formerly Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Services), which has locations in places including Peoria and Urbana, accepts my blood. They supply over 100 hospitals.

I have discussed this issue with Red Cross officials before and had hoped that when Lynn Hruska took over that the Red Cross’s archaic protocol would change. It hasn’t, according to Steve Stoewer, director of blood services for the local Red Cross. In the past I’ve been told Red Cross rejects donors with H.H. because the donors are getting a benefit by donating. Maybe so, but what about the patients that the donation benefits? Why is Red Cross cutting off its nose to spite its face?

Please donate, but also search out the local Red Cross website and contact board members about why, especially in times of need, Red Cross resists doing the right thing.

Bob Holliday, Bloomington

