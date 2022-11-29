LETTER: Recruiting woes have many causes

The “Veterans’ Corner” column normally provides factual information helpful to military veterans. But the November 21 column left the realm of factual information in order to present a diatribe against anyone who points out anything racist or sexist in the history of the U.S.

The column’s diatribe was prompted by the failure of the U.S. military to meet its recruiting targets in recent years. Although that the failure is an important fact, the column proceeded to claim, without evidence, that the recruiting failure is due to lack of patriotism in young people, and that this lack of patriotism results from what young people hear about our racist and sexist history.

What other possible explanation could there be for why the military is falling short?

How about the “endless wars” in places like Afghanistan, that Trump railed against, with repeated redeployments, and no obvious ways out? And, Trump’s public claim that our generals are “morons” helped recruitment a lot, right?

How about recent stories of sexual misconduct in the military? Surely young patriotic women will find that prospect attractive, and rush down to the recruiting office.

What about the misuse of military tactics to clear peaceful protesters from a public park in Washington D.C., so as to allow Trump to wave a Bible in front of a church, to help squash the Black Lives Matter movement? That went over well with young Black patriots, right?

And, then, there is the well-known fact that many hospitals, colleges, restaurants, hotels, and other employers are not able to meet their recruiting targets. In fact, many colleges have recruiting difficulties because the number of “college-age” people in the US is dropping -- a lot. Economic and demographic factors in play here, not lack of patriotism.

So, why think the military’s recruiting woes come from lack of patriotism?

Kenton Machina, Lexington