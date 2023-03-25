I support Steven Nalefski for Ward 4 alderman.

The differences between the two candidates are clear:

1. Steven Nalefski would analyze City spending proposals under the mantle of “is it fiscally responsible?” His opponent supports the City spending “into the red” to back his vision of downtown Bloomington.

2. The Bloomington Police Benevolent Association has endorsed Steven Nalefski, not his opponent. Public safety is the foundation of freedom and economic prosperity.

3. Steven Nalefski supports vital spending on infrastructure for streets, sidewalks, sewers and water safety throughout the city, not just selective areas that seem to be the focus of his opponent.

4. Steven understands the need to keep real estate and sales taxes low in order for families to prosper.

5. Steve has a calm demeanor and will listen and respond to Ward 4 residents’ concerns.

Please join me in voting for Steven Nalefski for Ward 4 alderman on April 4.

Mary Kramp, Bloomington