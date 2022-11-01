LETTER: Reasons to replace Pritzker

Top ten reasons J.B. Pritzker needs to be replaced:

1. Pritzker signed full-term abortion into law; he actively worked to make Illinois the most "abortion friendly" state in the nation, using taxpayers' money.

2. Pritzker's progressive sex ed law is normalizing sexual transitioning to a very vulnerable group of people. Sexual transitioning destroys any chance that person has for a healthy life. He is financially invested in this industry.

3. Pritzker's safety act law takes effect in January. It will make Illinois one of the most unsafe states in the nation. Be prepared to protect yourself; law enforcement will no longer be able to.

4. J.B. Pritzker has issued over 30 emergency orders. We have elected state representatives and senators who are supposed to make our laws but he has shut them out from the process.

5. Every county in Illinois has a health department that is designed to manage health emergencies in their county. Pritzker stripped their authority with his blanket health mandates.

6. Pritzker mandated the closing of small businesses across the state as "non-essential" while deeming pot shops and liquor stores as "essential." Many small businesses were never able to open again.

7. Pritzker ordered the closing of churches which is in violation of our constitutional First Amendment rights.

8. Pritzker locked down schools and masked healthy children for almost two years with no thought of the damage he was causing.

9. Pritzker mandated experimental COVID vaccines for state employees and healthy college students.

10. Pritzker is a billionaire who had no concept of the financial hardship of living in one of the highest taxes states in the nation. Don't be fooled by his small temporary reductions.

Vote for integrity. Vote for Darren Bailey.

Kim Miller, Bloomington