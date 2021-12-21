LETTER: Reasons to oppose EVS vehicles

EVS Vehicles: Not in favor of these vehicles at this time.

Reasons Why: 1. Cost of a Toyota, Chevy, Ford SUV is about $20,000 to $25,000 more than the same vehicle using gas.

2. Current infra-structure across this country cannot meet existing demand. How can EVS units be charged in a timely manner? It takes about four hours to charge an EVS unit to go 250 miles.

3. Many older homes do not have adequate electrical service to meet the EVS demand.

4. If your EVS is stranded in a construction zone or a related weather issue and you run out of electrical power, be prepared to be towed.

5. In order to take a trip, one must plan their route to insure there are charging stations available along the route. Wow, that is not convenient.

Yes, there are incentives available when purchasing an EVS. The yearly cost, according to the experts, is $750 less than the gas unit. Insurance costs appear to be higher for the EVS unit. So, the actual maintenance cost ends up being a push.

This may be the future, but it is not here yet. The infrastructure locally as well as national is a long way from being able to meet the EVS demand as projected.

Battery life is not known and the battery cost exceeds $1,000 per unit. Extreme cold or heat will shorten the battery life.

What happens to the old batteries? I hope they don't get dumped into a land fill. That sort of defeats the purpose of going to this type of vehicle.

James Riker, Normal

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0