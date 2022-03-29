LETTER: Reasons country is in trouble

Being a baby boomer and not wanting to believe what I've learned over my adulthood is that our country is in trouble. I don't know why that is. It couldn't be because a few recent administrations have given away our manufacturing, technology and energy dominance. Or that our dollar has become so devalued the world is about to unload the buck for crypto currently or a new European base. And not that our national debt is almost too much to comprehend, or that our infrastructure is rotting away as politicians pretend that hasn't been happening for decades.

Beyond that, silly notions are circulating that people in national politics actually stay as "public servants" because it's a great place to become multi-millionaires, or that the American family has disintegrated beyond recognition. And no doubt the conspiracy theorists believe we're actually not protecting our borders or our cities any more, that crime, murder and drug trade are out of control, or that we no longer can define what a "woman" is. Worse than that of course is that we'd elect a person as President at whom most of the rest of the world is laughing. Pure nonsense.

I pay attention to the natural world and sink holes come to mind. We know some things about them. We know they're naturally occurring because of the shifting of the crust below us, and we know what we've done down there is helping speed that along. And we know they're increasing. What we don't know however, is when or where they'll happen again. Sink holes are a good metaphor of what's happening in our country. They'll swallow us up and we'll have no idea why because we didn't hear it on social media. Who would have guessed?

Richard Smith, Normal

