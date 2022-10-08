LETTER: Reasons Bailey 'talks funny'

Yesterday I had the privilege of attending a picnic at a bean farmer’s home. That’s the name that Chicago, a monthly magazine, called Darren Bailey in the July issue. I’d like to tell the editor of that magazine that Darren also raises corn.

The magazine also noted that Darren “talks funny.” And I figured out why the editor might have made that comment. Could it be that the Chicago magazine might not be used to hearing the truth that Illinois State Senator Darren Bailey speaks?

Darren speaks about hard work, faith in God, love of family and others. He is pro-life and pro-Second Amendment. He speaks about being in favor of common sense quality education free from the nonsense that is indoctrinating our children in public schools. Darren also speaks about lowering our insanely high taxes in Illinois. He knows that agriculture is the backbone of our economy. Darren “talks funny” when he stands up for the working men and women of our state. He knows what the average citizen goes through on a daily basis.

We have had two very wealthy governors back to back who have been total failures. It’s time for Illinois citizens to vote for a common hard-working man who raises beans and corn and “talks funny.” He’s speaking the truth that we need to take back our state. Vote for Darren Bailey and Stephanie Trussell to restore Illinois.

Toni Gorrell, Normal