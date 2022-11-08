LETTER: Realize vaping consequences, risks

Vaping is devastating to our teens. FDA.gov released a survey in October 2022. This survey found that over 14.1% of high school students (around 2.14 million) and 3.3% of middle school students (380,000) have already reported using vapes. They also found that over 85% of these users only use flavored vapes, giving them a fruity or even sweet candy taste whenever they “hit.”

Vaping is a relatively new concept; similar to smoking, vaping utilizes a cartridge in which the liquid or “flavor” is stored. When the user takes a puff, an electronic heating device is activated to vaporize the liquid and allow the user to inhale the smoke. Though this does sound like a “safer” way of smoking, vaping still contains the same properties as cigarettes, which have already been deemed unhealthy and dangerous.

This “e-juice” not only contains dangerous flavorings such as diacetyl, and propylene glycol, but it also contains heavy metals and addictive properties such as nicotine and lead.Though they are new and less researched, we can conclude that vapes are unhealthy, dangerous, and should be avoided.

This conclusion comes from the shared properties with smoking -– vapes, along with cigarettes containing nicotine which has already been proven to damage blood flow, arteries, and heart rate. This nicotine is highly addictive and is rapidly dominating teens. So all things considered, before using a vape, know the consequences and risks. Vaping is dangerous.

Kaitlyn Ringler, Bloomington