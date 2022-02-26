LETTER: Reagan light on critical thought

Joe Biden is worthless. Such is the highly predictable theme of Michael Reagan’s columns. In a recent Pantagraph column (“Biden’s lack of accomplishments,” Feb. 23), he claims the President will have nothing positive to say in his upcoming State of the Union address.

A fusillade of claims of failure devoid of any positive achievements follows. Anytime a politician – or anyone - is portrayed as all bad with no redeeming qualities or accomplishments, I turn up the skepticism.

Here is a sample of Reagan’s Biden bashing:

He didn’t solve the country’s decades-long drug problem during his first year, nor the country’s crime problem. Incredible.

He is “wrecking our fossil fuel industry” (global warming be damned).

He “gave Russia the OK for its Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline to Germany”. The fact is, Germany is a sovereign nation and would not go along with losing its winter fuel supply.

He “shut down the Keystone pipeline”, which supposedly triggered a gas price increase, although the two did not coincide.

He is “not (winning) the war on inflation”. (Is there one?) Inflation is happening worldwide, a post-pandemic recovery phenomenon.

“(T)he war on COVID…has been a disaster.”, implying Biden is responsible for the relatively high percentage of illness and death suffered by anti-vaxxers and mask opponents.

Pretty typical for M.R., heavy on personal attack and light on critical thought.

As for the State of the Union, here are some details Reagan missed: a record 6.4 million jobs added during 2021, record low unemployment, rising wages, successful passage of a critically needed infrastructure bill with zero Republican support, and widely lauded handling of the Ukraine crisis, strengthening NATO in the process. With that and more, I’m sure Biden will have plenty to talk about Tuesday.

Geoff Hughes, Bloomington

