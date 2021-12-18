LETTER: Reagan isn't providing answers

I find that most of Michael Reagan’s articles don’t make sense, or other articles need more investigating before he puts them in print. Now he has written an article on Dr. Fauci. It was insulting and rude. It was awful what he wrote.

Here is another article that he doesn’t know what he’s talking about. Dr. Fauci has given the public all the information he has, to keep the public safe. He’s done a great job. He can’t wave a magic wand, or take it all away.

Well, Mr. Reagan what would you do different? I don’t think you have a good answer to that. It’s time for you to take a vacation and reflect on what you write next time.

Shirley Folz, Bloomington

