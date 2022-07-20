LETTER: Read between the lines

The mainstream press and the internet forums talk a lot about extremism on the part of Republicans and conservatives. Rarely do they use the term “extremism” when addressing the fantasies, illusions and wishful thinking of Democrats and liberals. This letter is to address the fact that many liberals are extreme in the opinions about political topics.

They are often hysterical on their topics of interest including those of climate change, abortion, Republicans, January 6, identity politics, the Second Amendment, etc. Check out Twitter to confirm. Exaggeration by the left has become an art form.

When liberals prevail on an issue that is widely disputed, it is called a small improvement in society. When conservatives prevail on an issue, it is called an existential threat to the nation. Many citizens do not detect the bias they are getting from cleverly couched liberal reporting.

The public needs to read between the lines for the true intent of the presenters and to carefully consider the motives behind their arguments. Exaggeration only captures only the gullible and exposes those who decry our mostly fabulous history as a nation. Liberals decry the fact that we have inequality among us. They forget that true equality is enjoyed only by slaves. Liberty comes from the advice given in Galatians 6:4.

Donald Wilber, Bloomington