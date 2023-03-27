This is in response to "Despite scare tactics, vote no" (March 24). I am under the concept that children are a part of our society here in Normal, or any other place except maybe Florida or parts of Arizona.

Are they the "few," so we should not support them? Also, as those children become adults, they should no longer live in the community they grew up in? The more informed they are, they will then be able to voice their opinion. They will need to be able to read and write.

Regarding private schools, you listed a few, the parents who do pay taxes in this community, have chosen to send their children to a private school, for whatever reason they think are still required to pay the taxes, only persons with electric vehicles no longer are required to pay gas taxes.

Your argument failed to show proof that those on the school board, which you are not a part of and I would guess that you have not attended any of the school board meetings, have decided that amendment is needed to show support for the children of this community. Speaking of scare tactics, you are doing your best to add to the voices of "no," a common refrain from community members of this town, by the way a town not a village. I rest my case.

Jack Ritter, Normal