LETTER: Reaction to beating appalling

Sadly, we in America today are living in a toxic, dangerous time. Morals, character, and integrity are no longer important. Power and money now reins supreme and to gain them, nothing is ruled out.

An 82-year-old senior citizen who happened to be married to a politician was brutally beaten and nearly killed and then members of the political party opposite his spouse, make jokes and spread conspiracy theories about it.

When a GOP representative was seriously shot years ago, the opposition made no snide remarks or created false theories. Political ads with guns and targets showing names of opposition figures are now being displayed, This is where politics has gone.

All of this hatred. Did their parents raise them to be like this? I hope not. Rather, these hateful actions have exponentially increased since 2015. Figure it out.

Michael Kober, Bloomington