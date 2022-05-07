LETTER: Reach out to Woodford board

Please contact Woodford County Board members prior to May 17 and request they do not approve a special use permit for building a steel/brick 17,500 square foot building just west of Evergreen Lake. This area is between the lake and the bike paths. The neighbors need your help. Please email any of the County Board members. Reference: Petition 2022-10-S Parcel 19-13-200-001 against building up the 23.54 acres, adding a 17,500 square foot structure.