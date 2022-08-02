LETTER: Reach out to members of Congress

If you are concerned about climate change, write your member of Congress.

The Pantagraph has reported on the Inflation Reduction Act now under consideration in congress. This bill includes funds to help speed up the elimination of greenhouse gasses (GHGs) from our economy. Eliminating GHGs will help us avoid some of the costs extreme weather would impose on us here in Illinois. Congress may act quickly on this bill, so the time to encourage our members of Congress is now.

The transition to a GHG-free economy will be rocky, but when we come out the other side we’ll have everything we have now plus the peace of knowing it will last. If we don’t come together and tackle climate change it will be nature, not government, that dictates how we live.

If you want to dive deeper into climate action, I suggest you join the Citizens’ Climate Lobby. We’re a nonpartisan group focused on national policies to fight climate change.

Matthew Hartman, Bloomington