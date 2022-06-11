LETTER: Re-election Johnston to county board

We are all encouraged to vote in the primary by June 28, but I would encourage not doing the lazy thing by simply voting for local candidates of your chosen political party.

Why? Because the national issues of any political party concentrates on can be and usually are quite different from the issues that our local candidates grapple with on our behalf. We each owe it to our local candidates to learn their qualifications and motivation for running.

Let me share a quote that I embraced when I served as an alderman on the Bloomington City Council. "We come here to do a job, not keep a job."

Today I ask you to join me in voting to re-elect Elizabeth Johnston to serve a second term on the McLean County Board to represent District 5. In her first term by reaching across the aisle to "do her job" she help lead the efforts to accomplish the following: 1. Created a bipartisan redistricting process guided by voters; 2. Expanded voter access through vote by mail and early voting; 3. Made County Board meetings more accessible and transparent; and 4. Preserved your right to freely assemble on county property.

Robert B. Fazzini, Bloomington

