LETTER: Re-elect Val Laymon to board

We enthusiastically voted to re-elect Val Laymon (District 7) to the McLean County Board. Her first term on the board proved that she is a valuable board member representing all the people in her district.

Val has a passion for responsibility and sustainability concerning county government. She believes that changes made at the local level can impact peoples lives sometimes more than those made at a higher level.

She is especially concerned about the county’s infrastructure. Often money put into emergency repairs has resulted in greater expenses than if the problem had been addressed appropriately before the emergency occurred. Spending money on the new is often wiser than continued repairs, especially when the old is less energy-efficient. She also champions investing in recycling and composting efforts thereby reducing costs spent transporting the county’s waste to Livingston County.

Val Layman also believes that having a HR department that could hire and retain good county employees would be an excellent investment. McLean County has over 800 employees and no HR department.

I know Val Laymon’s personhood, passions and skills will continue to make her a valuable member of the board.

Diane and Merlin Mather, Bloomington