LETTER: Re-elect Michael as county clerk

I was pleased to hear that McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael will be running for re-election this year. As a long-time election judge, I can honestly say she has done an outstanding job. Over the years, she has streamlined, computerized and organized the entire task for all of us performing as election judges. It’s a long day but we are always equipped with all the necessary supplies, and she is just a phone call away if need assistance.

I have also dealt with Kathy Michael and her staff in the clerk’s office. Kathy and her dedicated staff have always delivered prompt and accurate service every time.

You will see Kathy out supporting towns and villages; she participates in three July 4th parades, and attends numerous fundraisers. When you see her talking to people table to table, person to person, it’s obvious she knows and understands concerns of the people.

As Kathy often says, “McLean County is my home.” It’s always her home, not just an election year.

Please join me in keeping Kathy on the job for us. Her sincerity, experience and work ethic would be hard to match. Note: the primary election is Tuesday, June 28. Remember to vote for Kathy.

Virginia Lowery, Towanda

