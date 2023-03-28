As two local business owners, we want to share our support for Kathleen Lorenz, to be re-elected to Normal Town Council.

Kathleen walks the talk when she says she is engaged in the community and accessible to businesses and residents. Whether it's a First Friday in Downtown Bloomington, or a Music on the Circle event in Uptown Normal, you will find Kathleen there. Kathleen will be talking to residents, visiting business owners, and being present and supportive of our entire community.

Kathleen’s candidacy was recently endorsed by the McLean County Chamber of Commerce PAC, and we think she is very deserving of this endorsement. We want to add our personal endorsement, as two local business owners, to re-elect Kathleen Lorenz for Normal Town Council, for a strong and vibrant community.

Julie Kubsch and Heather Young, Normal