I am voting for Kathleen Lorenz for re-election to a seat on the Normal Council. I served with Kathleen on the Normal Planning Commission for years. On the commission and subsequently on the Town Council, she has proven to be an effective leader and problem solver on issues of concern to the Town. She is also a listener who will truly hear what others have to say, regardless of their perspectives or positions, and take their comments into account when making decisions.
Kathleen also holds a positive, optimistic vision for Normal, and seeks to enhance its pattern of economic growth and established quality of life for its residents. She truly cares for the Town’s residents and wants to continue to be of service to them.
Please join with me in voting for Kathleen Lorenz to help ensure that Normal continues to grow and prosper.
Bob Bradley, Normal