I visited several communities before I chose the twin cities and McLean County. I was impressed by the spirit maybe even before Don Munson so captured it. It’s been a pleasure to be a part of this special community.

I list a few examples: ISU annually gains in prestige which will be enhanced by adding an engineering degree. Its School of Nursing is known for its excellence. Heartland CC was founded on an open field and now has a beautiful campus and provides a diverse educational experience. Unit 5 has had to adjust to unbelievable growth yet maintains its excellence. Rivian is leading us into the electric vehicle era. Healthcare has been able to attract physicians with specialty training and hospitals are state of the art so that very few patients now need referred out of town. Town of Normal, renamed Uptown, has become a destination and is currently adding a south development.

To maintain such quality growth requires an administration and council to oversee, manage, and support these activities. Fortunately, we have an incumbent who was integral to these achievements. She will bring that experience and expertise to continue our progress.

Kathleen Lorenz, with her degree in engineering, has shown she casts no spurious votes and will fully investigate all issues before committing. In addition to her service on the the council, her work with United Way gives her a unique insight into many other community needs.

She has the vision and insight, but most importantly she is committed to only the best for Normal and this area. Experienced, knowledgeable, committed. You can’t ask for more.

J.R. Krueger, Normal