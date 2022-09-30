LETTER: Re-elect Johnston to county board

On or before November 8, voters in District 5-McLean County, have the opportunity to re-elect Elizabeth "Lizzy" Johnston to the McLean County Board. I urge them to do so. Lizzy Johnson has done a stellar job of helping to make our county an even better place to live, work, raise families, and enjoy our friends in a wonderful community.

Although county board elections are partisan, Lizzy has wide-spread personal support and respect from voters who may pull a different ballot during primaries. She listens to people. She considers their concerns and suggestions. She communicates in kind and thoughtful ways that tell people she cares about them. She doesn't play the unseemly game of "gotcha" as she works with colleagues. She seeks the best options for the greater good.

Two of her primary policy goals for the McLean County Board are essential to the psychological and economical well-being of our 177,000 residents. She will work toward enhancing and leveraging greater financial resources for mental health services. As a certified social worker with extensive experience, she knows how to achieve this goal. After several years of COVID-19 interrupting people's lives, this policy objective is most critical. A second major policy objective for Lizzy is the creation of more jobs and protecting equal opportunity for all residents. Achieving this goal lifts all of us.

Lizzy and others have worked hard and successfully to expand voter access to the polls in our county. Let's use that access to elect someone who has our best interests and needs at heart. Re-elect Lizzy Johnston in District 5, McLean County Board.

Sally Bulkley Pancrazio, Bloomington