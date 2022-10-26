LETTER: Re-elect Johnston to county board

I have worked with Elizabeth Johnston on several community focused projects over the past few years and heartily recommend voters in McLean County Board District Five re-elect her to represent them for a second term.

Elizabeth is what I call a true servant leader. She is committed to serving all of her constituents, no matter their party affiliation, with a clear-eyed, well-reasoned approach to problem solving. She believes in transparency, thoughtful debate, equal representation and has the rare ability to work with people from every quarter.

She does her research and so has a thorough understanding of the challenges and opportunities McLean County faces. In these unsettling times, it is imperative that we are all able to rely on reasonable, compassionate, and hardworking representatives at every level of local government.

Elizabeth Johnston is all of that and more. She numbers among our community’s very best leaders. Please re elect her to a second term as a representative for McLean County Board District Five with your vote on or before November 8.

Pat Peterson, Bloomington