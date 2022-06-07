LETTER: Re-elect Johnston to county board

Elizabeth (Lizzy) Johnston is running for re-election to the McLean County Board in order to continue serving the residents of District 5. For the past four years, Lizzy Johnston has served the county honorably, responsibly, thoughtfully, and reasonably. She deserves the opportunity to serve her district and McLean County again. Not only has she worked quietly and thoroughly on behalf of her constituents, she has also done so on behalf of residents across McLean County.

Lizzy Johnston's communication skills are superb. She listens to community concerns. She then considers, questions, and makes reasonable decisions calmly after doing all her homework on the issues. She is masterful at working out what is good for her district and for our county as a whole. She is steadfast and faithful in communicating with people with diverse ideas, reaching out for additional information when necessary, returning phone calls, texts, and emails in a timely manner. She does not rush to make decisions nor does she cause inappropriate delays in doing so.

Lizzy Johnston is a practicing licensed/certified social worker with a broad range of clients. She also volunteers at a non-profit local counseling facility that does not require fee for service, thus serving those individuals most in need of service regardless of ability to pay. In the era of COVID-19 and beyond, she fully recognizes the stress and mental health challenges placed on workers, businesses, families, and children. She advocates for comprehensive and accessible mental health services for county residents. Further, it was her Board leadership that allowed the public to review and comment on the recent Mental Health Action Plan for McLean County prior to the Board taking official action. She is clearly a servant leader, one who serves others instead of self.

Please re-elect Lizzy Johnston to the McLean County Board.

Sally Bulkley Pancrazio, Bloomington

