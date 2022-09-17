LETTER: Re-elect Erickson to county board

I am writing to encourage the voters in county board district 10 to re-elect Chuck Erickson to the McLean County Board. I have worked for him for 16 years and as an attorney, he looks out for and advocates for his clients. I know it, I have seen it. He cares about the people he represents. When he believes in something, he fights for it.

I worked for Chuck when he first ran for the county board in 2012. Since that time, I have seen the dedication he places in his county board position and for his constituents and the citizens of McLean County.

I have also seen the nastiness of his political opponents. He always advises me to ignore them. Yet through it all, Chuck continues to fight on for the citizens of McLean County, regardless of their status, position or party. In my view, the county is fortunate to have someone as dedicated as Chuck is serving on the board.

Please join me in supporting Chuck Erickson for re-election to the McLean County Board.

Betsy Huffman, Towanda