LETTER: Re-elect Erickson to county board

I’ve known Chuck Erickson both personally and professionally for several years. He is a respected attorney and county board member. He respects the opinions of others and is committed to fighting for his constituents and the citizens of McLean County.

He would not hesitate to work with anyone, Democrat or Republican, to get things done for the citizens of McLean County. Yet, he also knows when to take a stand for what he believes. Not only is Chuck straightforward with objectives but demonstrates good judgement to make changes when and where necessary.