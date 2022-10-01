LETTER: Re-elect Erickson to county board

I am supporting Chuck Erickson for re-election to the county board. As a friend and constituent of Chuck, I know he has a heart for service. I know one thing Chuck is proud of was his father's service in WWII. His father was one of the first soldiers to land on the shore at Omaha Beach on D-Day on June 6, 1944. In memory of his father, he went on four Land of Lincoln Honor flights where he accompanied a WWII veteran on trip to Washington, D.C. He has also served as a big brother in the Big Brothers/Big Sisters program.

Chuck understands courage and service go together. He led the fight in McLean County to stay open responsibly in 2020 during COVID. He had the courage to lead while others watched. He has led the fight to keep the tax rate for McLean County government steady while serving on the board. He gets it is our money. Chuck supports responsible government spending.

At a time when it’s often difficult to trust elected officials, I’ve never doubted Chuck’s motives and his commitment to serving his constituents with honesty and integrity. He is even willing to fight for his values and principles at great personal cost, because he feels it’s his sworn duty. He was a friend long before he became active in politics, but I’m extremely proud and grateful for my friend’s service for a county he loves and believes is worth fighting for. Please join me in voting for my friend, Chuck Erickson, for re-election to the McLean County Board.

Robert McBeath, Bloomington