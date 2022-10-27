LETTER: Re-elect Erickson to county board

Every once in a while, a person comes along who genuinely advocates for the interests of all his constituents. Chuck Erickson is that person. While I could discuss his many endorsements from those who have seen his work, I know Chuck appreciates most the endorsements of those he represents, such as me, one of his constituents. Chuck advocates for the taxpayers, the forgotten interest group, for common sense fiscal conservatism, for reaching across the aisle when the opportunity presents itself, yet he is unafraid to take a stand when required. He advocated for small businesses during the pandemic and for public safety in the face of the local defund the police movement.