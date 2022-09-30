LETTER: Re-elect Erickson to county board

I am writing to support Chuck Erickson for the McLean County Board. He has been endorsed by McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage. Sheriff Sandage has said of Chuck, "Chuck Erickson has been a friend and advocate for the McLean County Sheriff's Department in the face of the defund and abolish the police movement. He supports public safety and good police officers and I fully endorse his re-election to the McLean County Board."

Recently, he was endorsed by the McLean County Deputies FOP Lodge #176. Chuck knows the value of having public safety and good police officers. Unlike other untested candidates who promise to support law enforcement, Chuck does it. His record speaks for itself. He has and he will.

To learn more about policing and the issues police officers face, Chuck has participated in a police ride along with the McLean County Sheriff's Department and the City of Bloomington Police Department. He has also participated in simulations sponsored by local 176 of the Fraternal Order of Police and the McLean County Sheriff's Department. These simulations examined shoot and don't shoot scenarios that police officers face.

Chuck is a local attorney and is presently the chairman of the justice committee of the McLean County Board. His committee oversees a budget that is more than half that of the entire budget. If the county board trusts him, so can you. Please join me in supporting Chuck Erickson for re-election to the McLean County Board.

Tara Boyd, Bloomington