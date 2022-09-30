LETTER: Re-elect Erickson to county board

I am writing to support the re-election of Chuck Erickson to the McLean County Board. When Chuck was the chairman of the county board's land use committee, he helped me to get my business going in rural McLean County. I was not one of Chuck's constituents but he never made that distinction in helping me. In fact, I likely do not agree with him on every political issue. He also never made that distinction in helping me.

With Chuck's leadership, he led the county in changing the ordinances in McLean County to add a special ag tourism ordinance. He didn't have to help me. But he saw a small business owner needing assistance with local government. In seeing this, Chuck went to work. He tireless advocacy and personal assistance helped me immensely.

Chuck Erickson is a friend of small businesses, like mine. He does not talk about doing it in campaign promises, he does it. His record demonstrates such. Please join me in supporting Chuck Erickson for re-election to the McLean County Board.

Jo Morrison. Towanda