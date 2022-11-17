LETTER: Ranked choice voting gaining momentum

For those of you who haven’t been following the ranked choice voting (RCV) conversations, you may be interested to learn that Evanston voters have chosen to be the first city in Illinois to embrace this system. With RCV, each voter ranks candidates in order of preference. This single upgrade to the way we currently elect candidates has several advantages.

In our current voting system, a candidate can win with significantly less than 50% of the vote. RCV ensures that the winner is chosen by a majority of voters and therefore has broader support. RCV also incentivizes candidates to appeal to the most voters possible. Candidates will be more likely to campaign positively against their opponents in an effort to secure second-choice votes from their opponents’ bases.

The RCV process frees voters to choose the candidate they think will best represent them, without worrying about strategically supporting the most electable candidate. It eliminates the spoiler effect, which in turn allows for a broader choice of candidates.

RCV is gaining traction across the United States. The states of Alaska and Nevada have chosen to use RCV statewide, and many cities across the U.S. are already seeing the benefits. It’s an easy process to implement and it means more choices for the voter. I believe the voters in Central Illinois would do well to follow suit.

Lila Fehr, Fairbury