LETTER: Rainforests provide for the planet

Did we realize that: one-fifth of the world’s fresh water is found in the Amazon Basin? At least 80% of the developed world’s food originated in tropical rainforests: tomatoes, corn, potatoes and rice. At least 3,000 fruits are found in rainforests but only 200 are in use in the Western world. Rainforests produce 40% of the world’s oxygen.

Rainforests cover about 2% of the planet’s surface yet are home to half of the Earth’s plant and animal species. A 4-square-mile patch of rainforest can contain as many as 750 species of trees. Rainforests act as the world’s thermostat by regulating temperatures and weather patterns.

More than 2,000 species of butterflies are found in the rainforests of South America. About 70% of plants useful in the treatment of cancer are found only in rainforests. But less than 1% of rainforest plant species have been analyzed for their medicinal value.

Experts estimate that 135 plants, animal and insect species are lost each day to rainforest deforestation. About 1.5 acres of rainforest are destroyed or degraded every second.

Rod Crumbaugh, Hudson