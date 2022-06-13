LETTER: Radical suggestion for battling guns

To reduce our out of control gun violence I suggest a radical and most likely controversial idea.

Politicians, mainly Republican, only talk about curbing gun violence because any meaningful legislation would have to include curbs on guns which would end their political careers. Consequently guns are here to stay and meaningful legislation will most likely never happen because if school shootings don't do it nothing will.

My idea is to chemically neuter males who commit gun crimes. Maybe we take a two strikes you're out approach. I suggest this because once testosterone is completely reduced it takes away the thing that makes them violent. The evidence also shows that the repeat offending rate by those nuetered is low or next to zero. Males just may think twice before acting out if they know there's a chance they may become eunuchs.

I know people will dismiss this idea out of hand as too cruel and that it violates the Eight Amendment. I get that but what we are doing now isn't working and there's nothing on the horizon to indicate things will get better. In fact we all know it will only get worse.

Warren Franzen. Eureka

