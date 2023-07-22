The Pantagraph introduced its readers to the word "anthropocene" earlier this month. Summarily, it is the new geological period reflecting the time during which humans have had a substantial impact on our planet.

An overnight rainfall of over 8 inches perhaps three years ago left fish in the fairway at Crestwicke Country Club and no access to Funk’s Grove Cemetery and Sugar Grove Nature Center. There were two tropical depressions in June. Vermont had record floods.

This past month it was hazier than the cornfields ever were when I was detasseling or putting down blacktop roads. This year the worst wildfires are in Canada instead of California or other places in the Western United States. The Southwest is baking. Central Illinois had its worst May-June drought that I can remember for 50+ years.

There’s far more worldwide.

Climate change has predictably caused greater fluctuations in precipitation as well as temperatures. Al Gore and true climate scientists have been accurate.

Some cranks who do not believe in science will write letters to the editor opposing my fact-based “opinion.” Remember first they said “no global warming.” then “no climate change,” then “man hasn’t caused it." Their sources for their position include disingenuous Tucker Carlson, Rush Limbaugh, the American Petroleum Institute, the Heartland Institute and mega-polluter Koch Industries.

The latest propaganda from the fossil fuel industry and its toadies are “we need time to transition” and “we should be in charge of it.” The transition would have taken place decades ago except for their lies. They claim “economic harm” to ramp up conversion to clean energy and conservation; tell that to the persons suffering from the natural disasters.

For the sake of your children and grandchildren, and all of God’s creation, quit believing the lies. It’s time for radical action.

Daniel G. Deneen, Bloomington