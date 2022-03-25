LETTER: Quit trashing man who isn't president

It is time to stop trashing Donald Trump. A letter to the editor the other day trashing Trump stated "Trump called Putin smart." Because this was brought up, I will mention that Trump also said, "keep your friends close but your enemies closer."

You don't think that Trump knew what a dangerous person Putin could be? The war in Ukraine is terrible but was avoidable, back in 1997 during the Clinton presidency the statement was made that if NATO ever suggests or attempts to move into Ukraine the results of such an action will result in horrible consequences. The results of such that we are seeing today.

If Trump was still in the White House this war would never have happened. Yes, Ukraine would have had to make huge concessions but human life and the destruction that is taking place would not have occurred, plus Putin would have been told no more.

But Trump is not President. Biden is, so quit trashing Trump.

Bob Werkman, Bloomington

