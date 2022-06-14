LETTER: Questions to help you choose party

In consideration of the important upcoming elections, and If you are unsure of what your political party affiliation should be, perhaps the following questionnaire can assist in clarifying your party preference:

Do you think that growing government and running huge budget deficits makes good economic sense?

Do you think defunding police in high crime areas is a good practice?

Do you think that requiring an ID to vote is racist?

Do you find a lot of value in what you hear from outspoken liberal Hollywood actors, and left-leaning TV talk show hosts?

Do you believe that the massive illegal immigration taking place on our southern border is good for America?

Do you believe that the government should be stockpiling scarce products like baby formula at our southern border for illegal immigrant use only?

Are you comfortable with the Biden administration’s policies that have resulted in soaring gas prices, food shortages, and historic high inflation for our country?

Do you agree with Democrat Party leaders that most problems facing Americans are a result of actions taken by Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump?

Do you think the sex education of young elementary school children is the burden of school teachers and not the parents?

Do you think our American school children should be taught the Critical Race Theory, that in part teaches that the idea of race advances the interest of white people at the expense of people of color?

If you answered ‘yes’ to any or all of these questions, you appear to match up nicely with the Democrat Party. If you answered ‘no’ to these questions, you are blessed with intelligence and common sense. You have much in common with the Republican Party. I hope this exercise has assisted you with your party choice. Please choose wisely.

Rick Skelley, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0