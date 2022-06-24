LETTER: Questions surround arming teachers

I was a teacher for the state of Illinois for 33 years. Back in the old days when fire drills and tornado drills were the security concerns of the day. I have been retired for 20 years so this may make my opinion moot to some.

Since the terrible slaughter at Robb elementary school in Uvalde, the NRA held their national convention in Houston. Former President Trump, Senator Ted Cruz and governor Kristi Noem of S.D. spoke at the convention. They all supported the NRA position of no gun regulations. They all called for in one form or another that more armed people in schools or arming teachers would be the answer to protecting our children.

Cruz, in his speech, blamed gun regulation problems on “elites who dominate our culture.” Ted Cruz, your kids go to a school that has annual tuition of $32,000. How “elite” does that make you, Ted?

Recently the ability to save the children and teachers at Uvalde may have been lost due to the failure to act by trained armed response law enforcement people. Their reasons for inaction that resulted in lives lost are being investigated and the reports have not been completed.

Those states that had teachers leave the field due to COVID restrictions will see a mass exodus if they push to arm teachers to protect students as suggested by Trump and others. Trained police response failed at Uvalde. If teachers are ridiculously made to arm what difference will it make? If trained police won’t go in?

Are substitutes to be firearm trained? Bus drivers? Should the teachers wear the firearm on their person? Will firearms be supplied by the teachers or the school boards? Who will be liable if a collateral death occurs in defense of other students?

Larry Sears, Normal

