LETTER: Questions for voters to ask themselves

Name any President (other than Trump) who: Encouraged an insurrection on our Capitol, congratulated and agreed with an eneny for how they invaded a country and ruled as a dictator, split the country over vaccines, mandates, and masks, bad mouthed the men and women of our military while being the Commander in Chief, refused to accept defeat and called the election fake and wanting the military to seize all voting machines after the election, telling Vice President Pence to overturn the Electoral College vote, tried to force change to the vote count in Georgia and other states, took boxes of files (some confidential and secret) illegally, swindled customers and cheated on taxes, etc.