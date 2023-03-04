My family relocated to the Bloomington-Normal area in the summer of 2019. At the time, moving into the Unit 5 School District was an easy decision. The course and extra-curricular offerings were endless, and the staff was dedicated.

Kelly Pyle was one of the first people I met while chatting during a swim team practice for our kids. We discussed the community and bonded over our shared interest in education. Since we both work in higher education, I connected with her and found her a valuable community resource. Kelly's personal and professional experience has made her an asset to the Unit 5 school board.

There is a common misconception that school board members are paid for their roles in the district. In fact, the opposite is true. School board members like Kelly Pyle volunteer their time and service to the school district and community.

If you see Kelly at a swim meet, cross country meets, or out grocery shopping, she will stop and talk to you about the issues. Being a school member means being accountable to various stakeholders; students, teachers, support staff, administrators, parents, and community members. Kelly has repeatedly demonstrated she's willing to make tough decisions for the greater good of the community.

There is a lot at stake in the election on April 4. My children, currently in seventh and eighth grade, are not yet old enough to vote, but I will vote for Kelly Pyle to ensure their future in Unit 5 is in good hands.

Sara Piotrowski, Bloomington