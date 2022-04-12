LETTER: Putin, Trump overlap one another

Putin began his attack on Ukraine for a number of combined motives.

As Putin has written, one motive was Christian nationalism. Because he is convinced the West is corrupt, hypocritical, and materialistic, this motive joins with his dream and conviction, based on history, that Russia is destined to be a great empire bringing “Christian civilization” to the rest of the world.

This viewpoint is mirrored by a similar extremism on this side of the Atlantic and embodied in Donald Trump. Both define “Christian” not in terms of Jesus, gospel, repentance, and morality, but in terms of political control, belonging, and conformity. Both believe in an authoritarian government, with a façade of republican democracy — one hostile to gay marriage, abortion and other Republican talking points.

Instantly, one can see the two leaders overlap one another in politics and religion, and it becomes understandable why supporters of Donald Trump might support the invasion of Ukraine.

Both Putin and Trump, however, represent an extreme political position that enables and fosters violence, a violence that can not be held accountable because it is so righteous as it wears the robes of a religious faith. From my viewpoint it is the violence of the Pharisees and other collaborators with Rome in the time of Jesus of Nazareth. Thoughtfulness reveals the historical similarity between these three – the governing of Judea (and Holy Week), the authoritarianism of Donald Trump, and the amoral war violence practiced by Vladimir Putin.

This extreme conviction denies accountability, because, ultimately, such faith in oneself dismisses it as anti-God. “I am righteous, I am truth, and no one is better or greater than I am.” Unhappily, such an attitude justifies virtually any violence by armies and supporters, and nothing except an act of God can stop such an avalanche once created and imposed.

Joris Heise, Bloomington

