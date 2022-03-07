LETTER: Putin is a murderer

So, mass murderer Joe Stalin shows up in the body of KGB mass murderer Vlad Putin. This is exactly what Bolsheviks do when they want to kill, steal and destroy. Their evil religion, commonly called communism, is the direct result of using barbarians like Putin and Stalin to rape, starve and desecrate people and countries.
Stop all negotiations with this Bolshevik barbarian and start using military force to counter the lies and deceit. Putin is a possessed KGB murderer. We can only hope to God he is painfully and totally removed from the Earth.
James R. Bourke, Normal