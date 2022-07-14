 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: Put on pressure to ban assault weapons

Letter to the Editor

Measure taken allegedly to protect school children from active shooters have cost us countless millions of dollars, but do they work? What about the harm done by turning schools in prison-like environments with locked doors, I.D. screening and patrolled corridors, with traumatizing drills where children practice hiding in classrooms?

When will people understand that surveillance cameras and police stationed at schools cannot prevent tragedies we have seen in Uvalde, at Stoneman Douglas, and other schools. At Uvalde we know the police did not challenge the gunman for over an hour — were they afraid of being killed perhaps?

National police organizations should pressure Congress to ban assault weapons because in the hands of civilians, these make police work much more dangerous, besides being a constant threat to public safety in general.

Julie Prandi, Bloomington

