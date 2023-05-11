Most of us do not know nearly enough about the accounting and auditing processes which are used to control a nation’s government and major corporations. This is especially unfortunate here, because we popular sovereign citizens are solemnly directly responsible for keeping ours firmly confined within our unique USA self-governance national interactive fund-accounting-based public budgeting and auditing internal control (PBAIC) process.

Sadly, at this time the minimally ambitious lackadaisical process, which is all we legally require for most of our major corporations, lets them get away with keeping all of their money in a big opaque pile. We make them provide a public picture of the pile four times each year. And they must choose a CPA firm to audit the picture at the end of the year. You can hide a lot of stuff under a big pile.

PBAIC’s fund-accounting-based integrated public budgeting, actuarial, reporting, and auditing internal control process is designed to accomplish and sustain inclusive public informed consent to the public interest integrity of planned and actual financing, spending, and other activities; compliance; stewardship; transparency and accountability; effectiveness; and efficiency. PBAIC emphasizes inclusiveness, critical analysis, seeking the truth, and the honor of dissent. Our USA oligarchs and their oligarch-wannabie acolytes want none of this.

We the people must force our entire system of government and our major corporations into our PBAIC process and keep them there. We remarkably successfully kept our state and local governments there across much of the preceding century. And we accomplished widely-shared prosperity, strengthened belief in the American Dream, and enthusiastic confident cooperation in our progress together toward a more perfect Union.

But then we backslid. We must return our state and local governments into our PBAIC process, and force our federal government and major corporations in there with them from now on.

Dick Haas, Pontiac