LETTER: Put emphasis on two-parent families

All the media coverage rightfully asks why did the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting happen.

I submit it wasn't because the shooter had weapons. It wasn't because the school didn't have enough resource officers or armed teachers. Some would say it's a mental health issue. Labeling it as a mental health issue distracts from the real problem.

I go back to the good old days growing up. We didn't have mass shootings, rampant drug use and crime, internet or video games. The fundamental basic values of right and wrong were taught in the home by two-parent families.

I have not done the research, but I believe that all the mass shooters were male. I also believe that those individuals did not have a stable two-parent upbringing.

Over the last 20-plus years, our culture has evolved with the internet, violent video games, social media, parental discipline relegated oftentimes to the schools, and a decline in two-parent families with a consistent male presence lacking in many instances.

I submit that more gun control legislation, additional funding for school security and mental health services will not stop the carnage. Our culture must reemphasize the two-parent family as the basic teacher of values.

I am saddened to say I do not see that culture change occurring. So the aftermath of future shootings will continue to be a political football with no real solutions. The shootings may not be in theaters or schools, but they will continue.

Arnold Lizakowski, Bloomington

