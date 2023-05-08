A good public official puts emphasis and energy on the word “public” rather than “official.” Jeff Crabill, who chose not to seek re-election to the Bloomington City Council, was a living definition of this idea. We know this from personal experience.

Shortly after moving into our home in 2019, we encountered a water line leak, compounded by an interrupted attempt by the city to fix it that left piles of dirt and a big hole in our backyard. We called Jeff, he came to our home, inspected the problem, and before long the city crews were back on the job. Then came the 2021 ice storm that knocked out power in our neighborhood. Again, Jeff (after regular working hours) kept in contact with us and reached out to Ameren to make it aware of the problems.

Finally, the summer of 2021 brought unprecedented flooding backing up the joint sanitary and storm sewers, inundating our home and the homes of our neighbors with foul water, leaving many, many people with significant problems. Every step of the way, Jeff was our advocate both in the council chambers and beyond.

Due to his frequent appearances at neighborhood events, he was more than a voice on the telephone or someone sitting in the council chambers. He was a visible presence in our neighborhood and our lives. He was and is a friend.

Our city was fortunate to have his service. He will be missed.

Tina Sipula and Bob Sampson, Bloomington