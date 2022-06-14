LETTER: Public executions may be answer

What is it about the people in the country that causes some of them to become “nutburgers” who then believe that everything that they believe is wrong in their life is the fault of the rest of us.

They then get their hands on a gun (which isn’t hard to do) and kill as many people as they can. They then sit back and wonder what happened. Every one of these crazy people is sitting in jail and will be in jail until they are old. The same thing will happen again and he will also sit in jail until he is old and then dead.

The only chair I would allow them to sit in is the electric chair. The same kind of chair that Ted Bundy was allowed to sit in. No other country in the world is as messed up in their thinking as we are.

Enough is enough. My God are we all crazy? It is time to publicly hang people who commit these atrocious acts.

Most of you aren’t old enough to remember when kidnapping was almost a sport in this country until the death penalty was used to stop it. We as a country need to stop these killers.

Millard E. McCarty, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0