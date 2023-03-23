This year is my 40th in coaching youth sports because I believe in investing in our younger community. I am a witness every year to watching participants discover the superpowers they possess. I am a witness every year to young people choosing a healthy lifestyle and how to thrive. I am a witness over and over again to young hearts and minds deciding who they want to be today and tomorrow. I believe our youth are too important not to provide them the opportunities to grow and develop into strong and caring people. Vote yes with me on April 4 to keep our community strong.